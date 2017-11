NEWARK, N.J. – Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in New Jersey.

The incident happened Wednesday morning 7:59 a.m. when emergency personnel responded to a call about a fire at 150 Sherman Avenue in Newark.

About 70 Newark firefighters arrived on scene, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

Two firefighters suffered from minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

