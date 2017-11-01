Federal prosecutors file terrorism charges against NYC terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors in New York have filed terrorism charges against an Uzbek immigrant in the deadly truck attack on a New York bike path.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint in the Tuesday afternoon attack that killed eight people near the World Trade Center.

The complaint says Saipov plowed a rented truck through pedestrians and bicyclists intentionally. The attack was planned weeks in advance and carried out in the name of ISIS, John Miller, deputy of NYPD counter-intelligence, said during a news conference Wednesday.

Investigators say they later recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

A court proceeding is scheduled in federal court. It’s unclear whether the man will appear. He was shot by police and hospitalized.

A family friend with whom the man stayed in Ohio has told The Cincinnati Enquirer he was “really calm” and worked hard.

Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan, came to the U.S. legally in 2010.

Most recently, he lived in New Jersey, according to a law enforcement source. Neighbors said he recently lived at least part-time in Paterson, New Jersey, not far from New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.