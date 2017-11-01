Daylight Saving Time ends: When to turn your clocks back

It’s time to turn your clocks back.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 5, meaning most Americans will turn their clocks one hour into the past.

Americans, except for those in Arizona, Hawaii, and a few territories, participate in the practice, meant to reduce electricity usage by extending daylight hours.

Daylight Saving Time occurs twice a year where we change our clocks forward an hour in the spring and back an hour in the fall.

Below are fast facts about the twice-yearly time change: