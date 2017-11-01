Bronx apartment of woman with cerebral palsy keeps leaking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — Nancy Ramgopaul lives in the Throgsneck Houses and says she never knows when it will rain inside her apartment. Ramgopaul says she's been battling a bad leak in her apartment since March.

"I just never know when the water will come and ruin all my things," said Ramgopaul.

Her oldest daughter, Christie, has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair.

"The water runs from the kitchen to the bathroom. I have to take my daughter away from this," said Ramgopaul.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority tells PIX11 News, "Every NYCHA resident deserves to live in a safe, clean home. Our Emergency Services Team responded immediately Sunday evening and were able to repair the leak right away. Peeling paint in the kitchen and bathroom as a result of the leak will be fixed tomorrow.”

If you have a story reach out to Moniva Morales on Facebook.