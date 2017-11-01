Armed man wanted for murder arrested at Port Authority

MANHATTAN — Police arrested an armed man wanted for murder inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal Wednesday morning.

Matthew Passaro was spotted sitting on the floor near the Greyhound Bus Lines ticket office when Port Authority Police officers recognized him from an NYPD “Officer Safety Alert” flyer. They recognized him by his tattoos; Passaro has a tattoo on his right arm of “Freddy Kruger” and one on his hand of “PIMPS UP HO’S DOWN.”

He was arrested by Port Authority police, but then handed over to NYPD detectives, Port Authority Police Department spokesman Joe Pentangelo said. Passaro had a loaded Glock 45 caliber pistol and two additional loaded magazines on him at the time.

Passaro, in cuffs, allegedly told the arresting officers that they were lucky that he hadn’t shot them as they approached.

He was wanted in several jurisdictions, officials said. Passaro allegedly killed someone in Brooklyn in September. He was also wanted in connection to shootings in Las Vegas and California.