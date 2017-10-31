Who were the victims of the NYC terror truck rampage?

MANHATTAN — At least eight people were killed and 11 others seriously injured when a truck plowed down a bike path for nearly a mile before colliding with a school bus and being shot by police.

Victims of the attack are slowly being identified. Six of the eight victims died at the scene. They were all men. No identifying information is available for the other two victims who died at the hospital.

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed “Argentine citizens died.” They did not specify how many Argentinians were killed in the attack.

The Argentine Consulate in New York is working with local officials to identify the victims.

New York City schools system Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina says two staff members and two students were injured when the driver smashed into a school bus.

Three people from Belgium were injured in the attack, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders said. They are currently undergoing surgery.

“I am deeply saddened to announce a Belgian victim in Manhattan,” he tweeted. “I express my condolences to the family and friends.”