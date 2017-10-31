Trump orders Homeland Security to step up ‘extreme vetting’ in wake of NYC terror attack

NEW YORK — President Trump tweeted Tuesday night announcing that he has ordered Homeland Security to step up “extreme vetting” in the wake of the New York City attack that left eight people dead and 11 injured.

He wrote, “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!”

Trump’s statement comes after a man described as a “lone wolf” deliberately drove a rented truck into a West Side bike path in lower Manhattan, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 others in the first terror attack in New York City since 9/11, and just blocks from the World Trade Center.

A high-ranking police source tells PIX11 News the suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, a Tampa, Florida resident who arrived in the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan, sources tell PIX11 News.

Saipov was brandishing two fake guns when he exited the truck after the multi-block rampage which left a trail of mangled bodies and twisted bikes. He yelled “Allah Akbar,” which is Arabic for God is great.

President Donald Trump’s four-month worldwide ban on refugees ended Oct. 24, officials said, as his administration prepared to unveil tougher new screening procedures.

Under an executive order Trump signed earlier this year, the United States had temporarily halted admissions for refugees from all countries, with some exceptions. The end-date written into the order came and went last week with no new order from Trump to extend it, according to a State Department official, who wasn’t authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

Refugees seeking entry to the U.S. will face what officials described as more stringent and thorough examination of their backgrounds, in line with Trump’s “extreme vetting” policy for immigrants. The Homeland Security Department, the State Department and other U.S. agencies have been reviewing the screening process during the temporary ban.