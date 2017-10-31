Trump answers terror attack in NYC: ‘NOT IN THE U.S.A.’

President Donald Trump is declaring “NOT IN THE U.S.A.” after a man in a rented truck plowed into a busy bike path near the World Trade Center, killing at least eight people.

New York’s mayor has labeled the attack a “cowardly act of terror.”

Trump says in a tweet, “In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person.” He says law enforcement “is following” the attack closely and adds, “NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

The driver jumped out of the truck Tuesday with a fake gun in each hand and was shot by police. He’s hospitalized.

Vice President Mike Pence says those responsible for the attack “must be held accountable.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center “was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it a “lone wolf” attack. He says there’s no evidence to suggest it was part of a wider plot.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and then slamming into a school bus. They say the driver got out of his vehicle brandishing what appeared to be a gun in each hand.