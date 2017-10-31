Truck rampage is first successful NYC terror attack since 9/11; here are the ones that have been stopped

NEW YORK — A 29-year-old man mowed down pedestrians and bikers in lower Manhattan Tuesday, killing at least eight people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “a cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians going about their lives.” It’s the first successful terror attack in New York City since the attacks on 9/11. The NYPD has foiled several attempts in the years since.

Ohio trucker Iyman Faris targeted the Brooklyn Bridge in 2003. He planned to cut the bridge’s support cables. Faris sent a coded message to an individual in Pakistan that “the weather is too hot,” indicating that the bridge plot was unlikely to succeed. He was arrested, pleaded guilty and sentenced to prison.

Shahawar Matin Siraj and James Elshafay planned to blow up the 34th Street subway station just before the start of the Republican National Convention at nearby Madison Square Garden in 2004.

Al Qaeda plotted against the New York Stock Exchange in another thwarted attack in 2008.

Faisal Shahzad was sentenced to life in prison after a 2010 attempted car bombing in Times Square. He drove a Pathfinder loaded with the improvised explosive and incendiary devices into Times Square and left it there. He attempted to flee to Dubai and was arrested at JFK.

Queens resident Zarein Ahmedzay plotted to conduct coordinated suicide bombings in the subway system in 2009. He and his co-conspirators planned to attack the subway system in September, but abandoned the plan and their explosives when they realized they were being investigated.