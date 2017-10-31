Staten Island mom wants transportation to school for her disabled daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Lisa Vasquez from Staten Island says every morning is a two hour journey, of two trains and a bus to get her 6-year-old daughter to school.

"I want the Department of Education to provide my daughter with what she needs. A way to get to school," said Vasquez.

Vasquez says her day starts at 5: 30 a.m. She has two children, ages six and two, and both of her children are living with disabilities. Her 6-year-old daughter, Jazmiah Vazquez, goes to public charter school in Brooklyn.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education says, "We are committed to ensuring every student has access to the support and services they need to be successful. We will follow up directly with the school and family on their request and will ensure that it is addressed.”

