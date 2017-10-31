Sayfullo Saipov identified as suspect in NYC terror attack

TRIBECA, Manhattan — The suspect in a deadly terror rampage in lower Manhattan has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, according to a high-ranking police source.

Saipov, a Tampa, Florida resident, arrived in the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan and is on a green card, sources tell PIX11 News.

Described as a “lone wolf,” Saipov, police said, deliberately drove a rented Home Depot truck into a West Side bike path in lower Manhattan, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 others in the first terror attack in New York City since 9/11, just blocks from the World Trade Center.

A law enforcement official says that witnesses told police the driver shouted “Allah Akbar, ” Arabic for God is great, when he exited the truck after plowing into dozens of people.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill, when asked at a news conference whether the suspect shouted the phrase, said: “Yeah. He did make a statement when he exited the vehicle,” though he declined to elaborate

O’Neill says the method of attack and the suspect’s statement enabled officials “to label this a terrorist event.”

He said the 29-year-old man entered the bike path and drove south, hitting pedestrians and cyclists. He then hit a school bus, injuring at two adults and two children.

He says the man exited the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun. He was then shot in the abdomen by a police officer and is being debriefed, PIX11 was told.

The truck was rented at a Home Depot in Jersey City, PIX11 News has learned. The company confirmed it is working with authorities on the investigation.

Alex Cruz, the pedestrian who snapped the now-viral photo of authorities surrounding the suspect, discussed the chaos with PIX11 News.

“After I heard the shots, I saw this big commotion and everyone was trying to find the perp,” Cruz said. “I took my camera out and I saw him on the floor and took the picture.”