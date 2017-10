ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens — Police shot a man while responding to an incident in Queens Tuesday where the suspect allegedly stabbed his sister, sources tell PIX11 News.

Police arrived at the residence at Shore Front Parkway in Rockaway Park where they found the man holding a knife to his sister.

The suspect charged at police who fired an unknown amounts of shots at him, striking him in his leg.

The conditions of the brother and sister are not known.