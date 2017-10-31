NYC Village Halloween Parade will continue, police presence will be ramped up

NEW YORK — The annual NYC Village Halloween Parade will continue with ramped up police presence after a truck rammed down a bike path, killing eight and injuring others Tuesday afternoon.

NYPD officials have called it a terror attack, but believe there’s no further threat. The upgrade in security forces is out of an abundance of caution.

“There’s no reason to have any undue anxiety,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “If we change our lives, if we contort ourselves to them, then they win and we lose.”

The annual Halloween Parade will not be canceled, but there will be a heavier police presence there. There will also be units with heavy weapons deployed around New York City at key iconic locations.

“We are going to go about our business in the city,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We will not be disturbed.”

Up to 6 dead, 15 injured by rented Home Depot truck in lower Manhattan; 1 in custody