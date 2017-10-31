Two dead, multiple people hit by Home Depot truck in lower Manhattan; 1 in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Two people were killed and several others were injured in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon after a truck hit people on a bike path.

Several people were hit by a Home Depot truck around Hudson Street and Chambers Street shortly after 3 p.m. The driver appears to have driven down the bike lane on the street.

At least two people were killed and five others were injured, sources said. Some of them may have been on bicycles.

It appears the driver ran out of the truck with a gun and was chased by police before being shot and taken into custody. The injuries to the driver are not life threatening.

"I saw the car crash so I ran up the bridge," a witness at the scene told PIX11's Myles Miller. "When I ran up the bridge, I saw this dude with two guns. The guy with the two guns, for some reason, was running around. He was getting chased. And then all of the sudden, four shots went off and we all just started running."

"A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus," one person on scene tweeted. "I see two dead bodies and citibikes on the floor destroyed."

Mayor Bill de Blasio is heading to the scene, his spokesperson confirmed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates