How to watch the NYC Village Halloween Parade

The 44th annual Village Halloween Parade starts at 6th Avenue and Spring Street and proceeds along 6th Avenue toward 16th Street.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and ends at 11 p.m. People interested in marching in the parade need to arrive, in costume, at 6th Avenue and Canal Street between 6:30-8:30 p.m. Only those in costume will be able to march in the parade.

For spectators, the streets are most crowded between Bleecker and 14th Street, so you might consider getting there early or try another place along the route.

The parade features hundreds of giant puppets, more than 50 bands representing music from around the world, dancers of all styles, artists with explosive imaginations, thousands of New Yorkers in costumes of their own creation.

For more information, visit their website.

The closest area subway stops are:

Spring St (6 Av) – C, E

Spring St (Lafayette St) – 6

Canal St (6 Av) – A, C, E

Canal St (Varick St) – 1

Canal St (Broadway) -J, N, Q, R, 6

Prince St – N, R

Christopher St-Sheridan Sq – 1

Houston St – 1

Broadway-Lafayette St – B, D, F, M

Bleecker St – 6

W 4 St-Washington Sq – A, C, E, B, D, F, M

8 St-NYU – N, R

Astor Pl – 6

14 St (6 Av) – F, M

14 St (7 Av) -1, 2, 3

14 St-Union Sq -L, N, Q, R, 4, 5, 6

6 Av – L

18 St – 1

Some staircases at these stations will be entrance-only or exit-only.

The following buses will serve the area: