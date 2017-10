EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Firefighters are on the scene of massive blaze that has ripped through at least two homes in East Orange, New Jersey early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at a 4-story building on Hollywood Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

It is not known if any injuries have been reported.

Officials have shut down the entire block and motorists should find alternate routes.

There is no word on how the fire started.