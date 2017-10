Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Three people were shot in the Soundview section of the Bronx Tuesday night.

The shooting took place on Randall Avenue.

One person was shot in the head and is in critical condition, sources said. The two other victims are in stable condition. One was shot in the right leg and the other person was shot in the left shin.

No identifying information is available.

