Teen calls police to report sleeping man in clown costume in bedroom

MARLBORO, Vermont — A sleeping man in a clown costume was found in a Vermont home early Sunday.

A teenager in the home called police around 3:30 a.. and reported an unknown man in his home, Vermont State Police said. Police found Sean J. Barber 43, allegedly intoxicated and sleeping in an upstairs bedroom.

Barber was dressed as a clown and allegedly had cocaine on him.

He now faces charges of unlawful trespass and possession of cocaine charges on December 5 in Vermont Superior Windham Criminal Division. Barber was held at Southern State Correctional Facility until he was sober.