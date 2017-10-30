Storm brings damaging winds to tri-state, snarling commute; thousands without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Philippe brought damaging winds and heavy rain to the New York City area Sunday night and into Monday, expecting to snarl the morning commute.

As the rain tapers off, a High Wind Advisory remains in effect Monday.

Winds gusts of 45-50 mph are possible this morning and early afternoon as the storm system slowly exits the area.

Residents are cautioned to be careful for downed trees, tree limbs, and power lines.

The strong winds also caused a number of power outages in New York City, on Long Island and in New Jersey.

LIRR train service is suspended in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma due to power lines on the tracks near Pinelawn downed by high winds. There is limited service operating west of Farmingdale. Bus service is not available. Customers are encouraged to use alternate branches, including Port Jefferson, Babylon and Montauk trains.

LIRR train service is suspended between Speonk and Montauk in both directions due to power lines and trees downed by high winds.

Newark Light Rail Service is temporarily suspended in both directions between Orange St. and Bloomfield Ave. due to flooding.

Periods of light rain are possible early this morning followed by partial clearing in the afternoon. There will be pockets of residual flooding over northern and western NJ as the runoff from yesterday’s heavy rains will cause rivers to get close to flood stage.

The Tri-State area received rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches in many locations with as much as 4 inches in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Westchester County of New York.

Philippe is not expected to become a hurricane but will produce average rainfall totals of 4-6 inches throughout the region, and up to 10 inches in isolated areas of the Northeast and New England, forecasters said.