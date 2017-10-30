Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens – A woman was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run incident in Queens.

Police responded to a call around 6 a.m. Monday about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Flushing.

When they arrived, officers found a 35-year-old woman with head trauma at the intersection of Ulmer St and 28th Avenue, police said.

The victim, who police sources say is a police recruit, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross at the intersection of Ulmer Street and 28th Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle making a right turn onto Ulmer Street.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene.

