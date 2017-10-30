NJ school system will start classes later so students have more time to sleep

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — A New Jersey school district will start and end the school day later to give students more time to sleep, according to the district superintendent.

Superintendent of Schools Patricia Doloughty announced the new start and dismissal times for the 2018-2019 academic year in a letter to parents.

“There is extensive research that finds teenagers are getting too little sleep and later school start times improve student learning outcomes,” she wrote.

The first bell for elementary school students will be at 8:25 a.m and the students day will end at 2:55 p.m. in the next school year. Start times for Wilbur Watts Intermediate School and Burlington City High School were pushed to 8:05 a.m. and 7:55 a.m., respectively. Their dismissals will be at 2:45 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Burlington announced the change early to give families adequate notice.

“Student attendance is very important,” Doloughty wrote. “The education of our children is critical for their future. Every day matters!”