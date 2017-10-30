NJ neighbors still without power after storm rips down trees, power lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT TABOR, N.J. — Neighbors on St. Johns Avenue in Denville woke up to a startling sound Monday morning. A massive tree plummeted through a house and demolished a car parked in the driveway.

“Coffee in hand, and it was a horrific crash,” said Melinda Ernst. “It missed my front porch by about two inches.”

A transformer landed on her front lawn.

"Took out the power lines. It snapped a telephone pole in half,” said Gary Ernst.

Both were unable to leave their home. Debris and utility vehicles blocked their way out.

They said a father and son live in the damaged house next door. The trees branches crashed through the attic. No one was inside the room at the time.

"We’re just so lucky that no one got hurt. Everything can be replaced,” said Melinda Ernst.

Trees also dragged down power lines in Bloomfield, New Jersey. On Cambridge Road a large tree fell across one family’s front yard. There was no visible property damage and PSE&G is reporting power has been restored.

On North 5th Street in Newark, residents awoke to several feet of water running down their block. Basements and cars flooded. Newark Water Department believes the main break was not weather related, but residents felt as though the heavy rain put pressure on the system. The utility said that’s unlikely, but the cause is still being investigated.

“For three hours I’ve been cleaning,” said Angel Zas, whose car filled with water. North 5th Street was lined with cars on both sides with the main burst. The water receded Monday, but many of the car owners had opened up all the doors and were trying to dry out their vehicles.

One man shared cell phone video of his brand new SUV exploding. It caught fire amid the flooding and eventually all the windows blew out.