Netflix will end ‘House of Cards’ after upcoming season

Acclaimed Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ will end after six seasons, according to multiple media reports.

The news comes on the heels of reports that star Kevin Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance toward a 14-year-old. Actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey “was trying to get with me sexually” in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time and Rapp was just 14.

Spacey released a statement in response to the story, first reported by Buzzfeed. He said he was “beyond horrified to hear [Rapp’s] story,” adding, “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Production on ‘House of Cards’ sixth season began in October. According to Hollywood Reporter, plans to end the series have been in the works since the summer.