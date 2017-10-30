Mom intentionally killed her 3 children by driving off 50-foot cliff, police say

BOISE, Idaho – Authorities say an Idaho mother intentionally drove off a 50-foot cliff and killed herself and her three kids last year, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office ruled the crash a triple homicide-suicide after Noel Bankhead drove off the cliff and into Lucky Peak Reservoir on June 2, 2016.

The crash killed Bankhead, 13-year-old Anika Voermans, 11-year-old Logan Voermans and 8-year-old Gwyneth Voermans.

“Witnesses later told investigators Noel Bankhead was driving her Land Rover northbound on Idaho 21, slowed down, turned on to Spring Shores Road, and positioned the car towards the cliff and suddenly accelerated,” a press release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office read.

A 40-year-old Boise woman and three kids died after SUV crashes into Lucky Peak. Details at https://t.co/zo2lvnVjct pic.twitter.com/UejpAfEBZg — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) June 3, 2016

A photo of the car showed a crushed roof.

Authorities determined the vehicle had nothing mechanically wrong with it and Bankhead did not suffer a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The coroner’s office did not make its ruling until sheriff’s investigators had exhausted all avenues for information about the crash, according to the Statesman.

The cause of death for all four family members was determined to be from drowning associated with blunt force trauma.