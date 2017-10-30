Mom pleads guilty in smothering death of 1-year-old son inside burger restaurant

MANHATTAN — A 38-year-old woman pleaded guilty in the death of her 1-year-old son in a Midtown burger place.

A worker at 5 Boro Burger became concerned after noticing Latisha Fisher, now 38, and her child were in the bathroom for an unusual amount of time in March of 2015. The worker walked in and saw Gabriel Ortiz foaming at the mouth and unconscious on his mother’s lap.

The employee tried to resuscitate the boy. He was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest and did not survive.

Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter as part of a plea deal.