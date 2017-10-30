Meth found in child’s Halloween candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KESHENA, Wis. — Meth has been found in a child's Halloween candy on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin according to tribal police.

Police received a complaint Monday of a suspicious package found in a child's candy, according to WITI.

The bag was a small yellow Ziploc-type bag containing crystalline powder that tested positive for methamphetamine, officials said.

Authorities encouraged the community to check their children's Halloween candy thoroughly. If anything suspicious is found, please contact the police.

Once all Halloween candy is checked, police are strongly encouraging parents to dispose of their children’s Halloween candy at designated drop-off locations.

"We’re encouraging everyone to dispose of it," Menominee Tribal Police Chief Mark Waukau Sr. said, adding that they're trying to do everything they can to protect the children's wellbeing. "We’re a close knit community, we look out for each other."

On Tuesday there is a specially-organized Halloween event for children as an alternative, safe way to celebrate.