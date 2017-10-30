Major water main break causes flooding in Newark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — A large water main break has caused major flooding in Newark Monday morning following a strong storm that brought damaging winds and heavy rain.

Police reported the water main break just before 5 a.m. at Park Avenue and North 5th Street.

Newark Light Rail service is suspended both ways between Orange Street and Bloomfield Avenue due to the flooding from the water main break.

Motorists are advised to stay away from the area and should not try to drive through water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

