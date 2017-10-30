ICE arrests MS-13 member and man who sexually abused 7-year-old girl in NY

NEW YORK — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested an MS-13 member and a convicted sex offender over the last week, a spokesperson said Monday.

Officers arrested Enedino Galicia-Luna, a 44-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico on Oct. 24, officials said. He’d previously been convicted of sexual abuse in a Brooklyn court in 2001. His victim was a 7-year-old girl.

He was deported to Mexico, but quickly made his way back into the U.S. where he was deported once again. It’s unclear when he made his way back into the states again.

Galicia-Luna was found and arrested in Brooklyn.

ICE agents arrested self-admitted MS-13 member from El Salvador in Hempstead on Oct. 26, officials said. Ever Duran-Rios, 28, He’d previously been convicted on robbery and grand theft charges in 2008. After serving two years in prison, he was deported in 2010.

Duran-Rios re-entered the U.S. at an unknown time.

The Suffolk County Police Department arrested him on Sept. 18 on local charges. He was released after his arraignment, but was then taken back into custody by ICE.

“These arrests underscore the type of individuals that ICE officers are arresting in New York and around the country every day,” said Thomas Decker, Enforcement and Removal Operations New York field office director. “I commend the diligent work of the officers who put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep our communities safe.”