Howard’s Latest: A debt collector, a protest and a Sandy saga

Time to catch up on a few stories:

We told you about that character Micah Ainsely Patrick Brown. He fancies himself an artificial intelligence businessman, a freestyler, an athlete and a singer. But when it comes to one former client, he’s just a deadbeat.

Jeff paid him more than $12,000 to code a gaming app. He never did the work. And despite promising Jeff and me that he’d repay the money, he hasn’t. Jeff has a court judgment for the money plus fees and interest.

Now Jeff has hired an attorney to try to collect the debt. And he tells us he’s hired a new programmer who he says is top notch.

There are several people who believe the Miss Guyana Universe Pageant held at York College in August wasn’t on the level. They say pageant owner/director Jyoti Hardat made sure her preferred contestant won. They say there will be a protest at a sendoff dinner for the winner this weekend.

Victoria Roehling paid contractor Dennis Melandro about $280,000 to rebuild her Broad Channel home that was wrecked by Hurricane Sandy. Now, five years after Sandy, the house still is not ready.

We went looking for Melandro a few weeks ago. We didn’t find him. But he seems to have gotten the message. Victoria tells us he’s done a lot of work. There’s still more to go. We may be doing a check very soon.