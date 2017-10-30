PIX11 News special report: Superstorm Sandy, 5 years later

Howard’s Latest: A debt collector, a protest and a Sandy saga

Posted 9:57 PM, October 30, 2017, by

Time to catch up on a few stories:

We told you about that character Micah Ainsely Patrick Brown.  He fancies himself an artificial intelligence businessman, a freestyler, an athlete and a singer.  But when it comes to one former client, he’s just a deadbeat.

Jeff paid him more than $12,000 to code a gaming app. He never did the work.  And despite promising Jeff and me that he’d repay the money, he hasn’t.  Jeff has a court judgment for the money plus fees and interest.

Now Jeff has hired an attorney to try to collect the debt.  And he tells us he’s hired a new programmer who he says is top notch.

-0-

There are several people who believe the Miss Guyana Universe Pageant held at York College in August wasn’t on the level.  They say pageant owner/director Jyoti Hardat made sure her preferred contestant won.  They say there will be a protest at a sendoff dinner for the winner this weekend.

-0-

Victoria Roehling paid contractor Dennis Melandro about $280,000 to rebuild her Broad Channel home that was wrecked by Hurricane Sandy.  Now, five years after Sandy, the house still is not ready.

We went looking for Melandro a few weeks ago.  We didn’t find him.  But he seems to have gotten the message.  Victoria tells us he’s done a lot of work.  There’s still more to go.  We may be doing a check very soon.