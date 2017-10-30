F train service delayed as FDNY responds to reports of smoke at Manhattan subway station

LENOX HILLS, Manhattan — Northbound F trains are running with delays Monday night as the FDNY responds to reports of fire on the tracks.

Riders were evacuated from the train at Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street.

“Just had to sprint out of the subway stop because a train was literally on fire,” one commuter tweeted. “Smoke everywhere and couldn’t breathe. Never a dull moment.”

Just had to sprint out of the subway stop because a train was literally on fire. Smoke everywhere and couldn’t breathe. Never a dull moment🙄 — Hillary (@HillaryBowles_) October 30, 2017

Commuters are advised to allow for additional travel time.

A train just caught on fire at 63rd Lex (DURING RUSH HOUR) and caused havoc and we almost got trapped @MTA !!!!! Do you guys even work? #no — Debbie (@runningwithdeb) October 30, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.