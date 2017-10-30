Drivers advised to avoid flooded streets

NEW JERSEY – Due to heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, drivers are advised to avoid flooded streets or parking in low-lying locations.

In New Jersey, the Newark Public Safety Director, Anthony F. Ambrose, cautioned motorists to refrain from driving around or moving barricades along flooded streets.

The Department of Public Safety listed locations of several streets where drivers are at risk of becoming stranded due to high waters.

The department is coordinating responses to flooding conditions and other weather related incidents through police, fire, and emergency officials.

The following locations should be avoided due to flooding conditions or the potential for flooding: