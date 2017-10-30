Anthony Bourdain talks new project ‘Raw Craft,’ profiles craftspeople

Anthony Bourdain’s new project is called Raw Craft, where he profiles masters who work with their hands. Handpicked by Bourdain, these craftspeople come from a wide variety of backgrounds and disciplines – from tebori tattooing to pastry baking, motorcycle building to drum making. Guiding Bourdain through their process, each craftsperson provides a unique insight into the dedication and sacrifice required to create things the old-fashioned way – by hand.

Since Raw Craft debuted in 2015, nearly 40 million viewers have gained a glimpse into the lives and works of committed artisans at the forefront of the American craft movement.

The latest of The Balvenie’s Raw Craft with Anthony Bourdain is available at www.RawCraft.us with new episodes to be released throughout Fall 2017: