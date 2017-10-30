94-year-old grandma flees Puerto Rico, is now homeless sleeping on a couch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Mildred Ynfante says she is grateful her 94-year-old grandma is alive, but worries she is now homeless in New York City.

"She lost everything in Puerto Rico in Hurricane Maria. We flew her here. Now she is sleeping on my mom's couch. I wish we could give her more," said Yfante.

Ana Cabrera's home was destroyed in Hurricane Maria. For weeks, Cabrera didn't have food, water or power. Her family in New York City gave her a plane ticket, but they don't have a place for her to stay long-term.

"She's the matriarch of our family. We need someone to help give her a home," said Yfante.

Cabrera also needs medical care, including cataract surgery. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help.

A Human Resources Administration spokesperson said the City recently opened the Hurricane Services Center to connect individuals who have been displaced by the recent hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. The center, located at the Julia de Burgos Cultural Center at 1680 Lexington Avenue, connects individuals to critical services, including enrollment in public benefits and health insurance, food assistance and mental health counseling.

The Center is open daily, including weekends. Appointments should be made prior to coming to the Center by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov.

Hours of Operations:

Monday - Friday: 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday: 10 AM to 4 PM

Sunday: 1 PM to 5 PM