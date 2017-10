QUEENS — Eight children were among the injured when a tree crushed a school bus in Queens Monday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at 67 Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard.

Officials say eight children and three adults were hurt in the accident. All injuries were minor.

Footage from the scene shows the bus crushed on its side and the door barely attached.

It appears the tree fell due to the inclement weather overnight.

The storm has dumped a 2 to 3 inches of rain on the tri-state since Sunday.