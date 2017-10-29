Woman found dead in Manhattan apartment: police

KIPS BAY, Manhattan – A woman is dead after she was found with a piece of furniture on top of her Sunday.

Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a call about an unconscious female inside 344 East 28th Street.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom with head trauma, police said.

Police sources said a file cabinet was on top of the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 33-year-old man present at the scene is being questioned.

No arrests have been made, and investigation is ongoing.

The name of the deceased is pending family notification.