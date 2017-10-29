Woman allegedly steals wallet form elderly woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens – Police are asking for help in identifying the woman who allegedly stole a wallet from an elderly woman in Queens.

On Sept. 23, a 69-year-old female was sitting on a stoop in front of a residence on 30th Avenue when the individual sitting next to her allegedly removed her wallet, police said.

The wallet contained identification, credit and debit cards, and about $35 in cash. The individual fled to an unknown location.

The individual is described as a female with a light complexion, approximately 45 years old, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue shirt, dark colored jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).