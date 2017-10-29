Rockaway residents worry they may lose everything again if another Sandy hits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKAWAYS, Queens — To some Rockaway residents, Edgemere is the forgotten community.

“After five years, the beach has been shores up, but the bay has not,” Jackie Rogers, an Edgemere homeowner told PIX11 News. “My community, the homeowners in the bay side, are suffering.”

Homeowners are worried that if another superstorm like Sandy hit tomorrow, these homeowners could lose everything again.

“Edgemere has suffered a lot,” Ife Maijeh, president of the B42 Block Association, told PIX11 News. “Seventy percent of Edgemere has been neglected.”

These homeowners joined dozens of other at an announcement by Mayor Bill de Blasio of a $145 million investment into seven resilience projects to help protect the Rockaways, including improvements at Bays Water Park and Edgemere.

Mayor de Blasio was asked why it has taken so long to rebuild the Rockaways and if a superstorm the size of Sandy happened tomorrow, would the Rockaways be prepared.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do for years and, in effect, decades to come,” Mayor de Blasio said. “But we are clearly stronger than we were five years ago.”

The head of the Rockaway Beach Civic Association is also frustrated with the slow recovery, including the lack of parks and playgrounds.

John Cori has been waiting for this area along shore front parkway and 107th street to be rebuilt.

“It’s a shame and a half that after five years the parks and playgrounds have not been restored,” John Cori, president of the Rockaway Beach Civic Association told PIX11 News. “But now at least the funding is now coming.”