Police seize 97 pounds marijuana in Brooklyn, arrest 3 people

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police seized 97 pounds of marijuana and nearly a million in cash in a Crown Heights drug bust, officials said Sunday.

The NYPD worked with the Jersey City Police Department on the investigation.

The drugs and $931,000 were seized while executing a search warrant on Montgomery Street late Friday night.

Police arrested and charged Humphrey Olivo, 36; Yazmin Olivo, 30 and Jose Pichardo, 28. The Olivos were charged with criminal possession of marijuana, criminal sale of marijuana and criminal use of marijuana. Pichardo was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, criminal sale of marijuana and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.