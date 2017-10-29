New Yorkers remember Hurricane Sandy on 5th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Yorkers are remembering the 5th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

The thrashing rain, high waves and surge flooding followed by the destruction throughout the tri-state are all still very fresh.

In Queens, the Rockaways got hit particularly hard.

On Saturday, hundreds of residents rallied at Beach 129th Street calling for permanent beams and rock jetties, storm walks and bulkhead construction to build up defense against another Sandy.

“We’re still at a point where if another Sandy hit, we wouldn’t have protections in place,” said Hank Lori, director of Rockaway Storm Protection Group, “From 126th to 149th street, specifically."

On Sunday, the mayor announced a $145 million investment to help the Rockaways.

Seven projects will help to protect the area from future storms and flooding. Bayswater Park, the Edgemere raised shoreline, and Rockaway Community Park will all receive funding.

On Long Island, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and fellow Democrat U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer spoke about the anniversary at an event announcing funding for a project to improve water quality near a sewage treatment plant.

Superstorm Sandy caused billions of dollars in damage and killed about 150 people in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean.