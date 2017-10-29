Mayor announces $145M for projects to protect Rockaways from future storms

ROCKAWAY, Queens – Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $145 million investment for up to seven resilience projects to help protect the Rockaway communities from impacts of climate change.

On the 5th Anniversary of Hurricane Sandy on Sunday, the mayor announced the seven projects will be designed to improve the quality of life by building resilient neighborhoods within the Rockaway peninsula, allowing the community to be more prepared with future flooding and coastal storms.

“It’s impossible to let down our guard because we learned this is a fight we’ll be fighting for a long time,” Mayor de Blasio said.

The mayor discussed how the investments are important for Rockaways residents, which connect them with the waterfront and parks, all while protecting them from future storms.

“The Rockaways were ignored. We now have a chance to right the wrongs,” he said.

With the approval of FEMA, the city will be able to complete the design on the following seven projects, which move them another step closer to construction pending FEMA’s final approval:

Bayswater Park . This project will install berm along the waterfront and other feature to help manage stormwater. It will also include new sports fields, play areas, a public plaza, a refurbished comfort station and access for kayaks.

. This project will install berm along the waterfront and other feature to help manage stormwater. It will also include new sports fields, play areas, a public plaza, a refurbished comfort station and access for kayaks. Edgemere Raised Shoreline . This project will raise the shoreline around the Edgemere neighborhood. It will include new vegetated berm and new bulkheads to help mitigate coastal flooding.

. This project will raise the shoreline around the Edgemere neighborhood. It will include new vegetated berm and new bulkheads to help mitigate coastal flooding. Shore Front Parkway Recreation Zone . This project will include six new recreational facilities along Shorefront Parkway to replace those lost during Hurricane Sandy.

. This project will include six new recreational facilities along Shorefront Parkway to replace those lost during Hurricane Sandy. Rockaway Community Park . This project will include a raising the shorelines around the park’s eastern and western edges as well as restore the native wetlands as a natural buffer between the park and Jamaica Bay.

. This project will include a raising the shorelines around the park’s eastern and western edges as well as restore the native wetlands as a natural buffer between the park and Jamaica Bay. Beach 88th Street Park . This new waterfront park will include a new seawall and restores wetlands to mitigate against tidal flooding in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood. It will also include play and seating areas and kayak access.

. This new waterfront park will include a new seawall and restores wetlands to mitigate against tidal flooding in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood. It will also include play and seating areas and kayak access. Thursby Basin Park . This project will transform a vacant lot into a park with seawall and new resilient vegetation along the water to help protect against tidal flooding. It will also include new sport courts, play equipment, and a kayak launch.

. This project will transform a vacant lot into a park with seawall and new resilient vegetation along the water to help protect against tidal flooding. It will also include new sport courts, play equipment, and a kayak launch. NYC Parks Operations Headquarters for the Rockaways and Broad Channel. This project will elevate past of the facility protect from future flooding to ensure it can as a response center in the event of a future storm.

Meetings to begin the projects are expected to start in 2018.

To see the full list of the City’s progress on its OneNYC $20 billion multi-layered resiliency program, click HERE.