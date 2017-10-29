Man killed in head-on crash after fleeing other NJ collision

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Authorities say a driver was killed in a head-on crash shortly after he had fled the scene of another collision.

Lakewood police say German Alonso Velasquez Gonzalez rear-ended another vehicle on Route 88 around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. They say the 41-year-old Toms River man then drove away and soon sideswiped another car before crashing into the third car.

Velasquez Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on crash. Five people in the other car were hurt, but none of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

Three people in the sideswiped car were also taken to the hospital as a precaution but were soon released.