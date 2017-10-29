Man arrested after serving alcohol to underage minors, two falling ill

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island – A man was arrested after two 20-year-olds became sick from alcohol consumption Sunday.

Robert Egan, 22, was arrested after hosting a party in Port Jefferson along High Street. Police responded to reports of noise complaints.

When they arrived, police found about 100 people at the house, many underage, officers said.

Two 20-year-old males were taken to the hospital after becoming sick from alcohol consumption, said police.

Egan was arrested and charged for violating the Social Host Law.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in January.