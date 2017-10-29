Long Island woman allegedly robs bank while child waits in taxi

ISLANDIA, N.Y. – A woman was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank while leaving her child in a taxi on Long Island Saturday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. when 28-year-old Diana Marini entered a Chase Bank at 1455 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Police said Marini presented a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller complied and Marini fled the location.

Suffolk County police were able to track the taxi, the 6-year-old daughter, and Marini, who was taken into custody.

Marini faces charges of robbery in the 1st degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

The child was taken to family members.