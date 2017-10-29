Long Island police seize enough fentanyl for 1.1 million doses, arrest 3 men

MASTIC BEACH, NY — Three men allegedly imported large amounts of fentanyl from Hong Kong and then sicced a pit bull on the arresting officers, officials said.

United States Customs and Border Protection officials intercepted packages at JFK from Hong Kong addressed to a home in Mastic Beach. Investigators got a search warrant for the Edwards Road home and arrived Friday afternoon.

Thomas Moore, 41, had a pit bull on a leash in the yard as officers approached, officials said. He allegedly ignored officer’s commands and released the dog who then charged at detectives.

Police fired two rounds at the dog. The dog was treated at a local animal hospital.

Officers arrested Moore, Corey Robinson, 24 and Daequane Rickenbacker, 25. Moore was charged with obstructing government administration. Police charged Robinson with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Rickenbacker was charged with loitering

Police also seized about 725 grams of fentanyl, $7,400 in cash, numerous 9 mm rounds, two cell phones and a 2007 Mercedes-Benz.

That amount of fentanyl is enough to make 1.1 million street doses, according to Suffolk police Commissioner Timothy Sini.