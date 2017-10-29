Jackie Robinson’s Brooklyn Dodgers cap sells for $590K at auction

A Brooklyn Dodgers cap worn by Jackie Robinson sold for a record $590,000 at an auction.

The specially padded cap for Robinson was made to help protect his head from racially motivated taunts during his rookie year, and pitchers frequently threw at his head.

The blue Brooklyn Dodgers hat was sold on Saturday after a monthlong auction online through the sports auctioneers Lelands.

The cap came with a letter from Robinson’s widow, Rachel, describing the three protective plates sewn inside the lining.

The 95-year-old widow threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Houston Astros in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Batting helmets didn’t become mandatory in the Major Leagues until 1956.

Jackie Robinson became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era. He played in six World Series games and contributed to the Dodgers’ 1955 World Series championship.

Associated Press contributed to this report.