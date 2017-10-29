High wind warning for NYC through Monday morning

NEW YORK — A high wing warning is in effect for New York City from 6 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning, officials said.
The warning will end around 6 a.m.
New Yorkers can expect sustained, strong winds with even stronger gusts. Officials advise staying inside during high wind warnings.
Heavy rain is expected to continue.
A flash flood watch is also in effect through late Sunday night. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.
Monday’s storm comes on the 5-year anniversary of Sandy. Superstorm Sandy was blamed for 182 deaths in the U.S. and Caribbean. It also caused more than than $71 billion in damage in the U.S.
