High wind warning for NYC through Monday morning

Posted 4:38 PM, October 29, 2017, by , Updated at 04:46PM, October 29, 2017

NEW YORK — A high wing warning is in effect for New York City from 6 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning, officials said.

The warning will end around 6 a.m.

New Yorkers can expect sustained, strong winds with even stronger gusts. Officials advise staying inside during high wind warnings.

Heavy rain is expected to continue.

A flash flood watch is also in effect through late Sunday night. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Monday’s storm comes on the 5-year anniversary of Sandy. Superstorm Sandy was blamed for 182 deaths in the U.S. and Caribbean. It also caused more than than $71 billion in damage in the U.S.

 

 