High wind warning for NYC through Monday morning

NEW YORK — A high wing warning is in effect for New York City from 6 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning, officials said.

The warning will end around 6 a.m.

New Yorkers can expect sustained, strong winds with even stronger gusts. Officials advise staying inside during high wind warnings.

.@NWSNewYorkNY High Wind Warning for NYC: Today, 10/29 at 6PM until tomorrow, 10/30 at 6AM. For updates: https://t.co/t918yhlx8z . #alert — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) October 29, 2017

Heavy rain is expected to continue.

A flash flood watch is also in effect through late Sunday night. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Monday’s storm comes on the 5-year anniversary of Sandy. Superstorm Sandy was blamed for 182 deaths in the U.S. and Caribbean. It also caused more than than $71 billion in damage in the U.S.

Here is a the current High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories for our area that are in effect from 6 pm tonight through 6 am Mon. pic.twitter.com/tZkjQ8jhui — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 29, 2017