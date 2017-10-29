Flood advisory in effect in New York City area

A flood advisory is in effect for New York City and parts of the surrounding counties. Torrential rain is headed through over the next hour.

The advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.

High wind warnings also remain in effect until 6 p.m.

Residents are cautioned to be careful for downed trees, tree limbs, and power lines.

The tropical storm moves up to the coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the New York City area and will continue into Monday.

Tropical Storm Philippe was “racing” towards the northeast, the National Hurricane Center said in a Sunday morning advisory. The storm was moving away from Florida at about 31 mph, with sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Philippe is not expected to become a hurricane but will produce average rainfall totals of 4-6 inches throughout the region, and up to 10 inches in isolated areas of the Northeast and New England, forecasters said. About 45 million people in the Northeast are currently under a Flash Flood Watch.

Wind gusts in some cities could reach 60-65 mph late Sunday.

“We are still looking at a very disorganized system but it would still have a little bit of a punch,” Maginnis said.

The storm’s movement was expected to accelerate Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday, the NHC’s advisory said. While the storm will strengthen slightly, it is expected to be a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday night.

The storm is expected to continue to move northeast and essentially merge with a low pressure system coming from the Great Lakes region. The result will be a nor’easter-type storm producing high wind and rain for parts of eastern New York and New England late Sunday into Monday.

CNN contributed to this report.