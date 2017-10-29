Cops search for two men involved in violent Bronx robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx – Police are looking for two men allegedly involved in a violent robbery in the Bronx.

On Saturday around 1:20 p.m., a man entered the Patrick Moving Storage facility on Boston Road and asked a 31-year-old female employee for a business card, police said.

The man exited the location and the second man entered, allegedly displaying a handgun, demanding cash, said police.

Police said the victim cooperated, and the second man struck her in the face with the gun and began to repeatedly punch and kick her.

He stole $200 in cash and the victim’s iPhone 8 before fleeing the scene in a tan 2-door sedan.

The victim called 911 and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The first individual is described as a male with a dark complexion; approximately 5 foot 8 inches, 180 pounds, has a slim build, and was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a red hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

The second individual is described as a male with a medium complexion; about 5 foot 7 inches, 280 pounds, a heavy build with a long black ponytail. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).