8-year–old boy fatally struck by car in NJ

JERSEY CITY, NJ — An 8-year-old boy who was struck by a car Saturday afternoon has passed away.

Jeremiah Grant was hit near Christopher Columbus Drive and Grove Street around 4:45 p.m. and was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, officials said. He was pronounced dead around 5:05 p.m.

Grant was hit by a 60-year-old man driving a red Jeep Compass, police said. The man stopped after passing drivers and pedestrians alerted him that his vehicle had struck a pedestrian and he stayed at the scene.

No charges have been filed.