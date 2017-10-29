2 men shot, 2 men slashed in Bronx bar

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Two men were shot and two others were slashed after a fight broke out at a Bronx bar early Sunday, police said.

The fight broke out at Wish 37 on Bruckner Boulevard around 2:45 a.m.

Two 20-year-old men were shot. One of them was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the back.

A 26-year-old man was slashed on the left jaw and a 27-year-old man was lashed on the forehead and chin.

None of the injuries were life threatening. All four men were treated at local hospitals.

The four men collectively have 50 prior arrests.